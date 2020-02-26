UK Betting and Gaming Council appoints new communications head

UK gambling industry association the Betting and Gaming Council has appointed Kevin Schofield as director of communications and digital.

Schofield will join the association in the summer from political news source PoliticsHome, where he has served as editor since 2015.

Prior to PoliticsHome, Schofield spent over 25 years working as a political journalist at various UK newspapers including The Scotsman, The Herald, Daily Record and The Sun.

“The BGC is a new standards body committed to delivering big changes across the industry,” said Betting and Gaming Council chief executive Michael Dugher. “To do that, we need top people. Kevin Schofield is one of the very best media professionals of his generation, he commands massive respect across journalism and politics, and he is an outstanding hire for the BGC.

“Kevin is joining an already top class and growing team at the BGC. This shows that we are building something exciting at the BGC as we strive to become the very best in the business.”

Commenting on his appointment Kevin Schofield said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Betting and Gaming Council and can’t wait to get started. I know that they have big ambitions for the years ahead and I’m looking forward to working with the team to help drive up standards in the industry.”

The Betting and Gaming Council was formed last year to replace the Association of British Bookmakers (ABB) and the Remote Gambling Association (RGA) as the voice of the UK betting and gaming industry.