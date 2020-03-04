NetGaming appoints new head of product

Malta-based casino games provider NetGaming has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Natalya Ovchinnikova as head of product.

Ovchinnikova will oversee the production process for NetGaming’s slot portfolio, with the company planning to release a mixture of branded and original content every month throughout 2020.

She brings nearly a decade of iGaming industry experience to the role, having previously served as slots product owner at Yggdrasil and product manager at NetEnt, where she worked alongside now NetGaming chief executive Pallavi Deshmukh.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Natalya on board,” Deshmukh said. “With a fantastic track-record of achieving consistent results, her extensive and successful industry experience speaks for itself. I am pleased to be working with Natalya again.”

Commenting on her new role, Ovchinnikova said: “I am thrilled to be joining NetGaming, an exciting provider boasting an immersive gaming suite and ambitious plans for global expansion.

“With international growth and high-profile content in the pipeline, this is a company gearing up for major 2020 success.”