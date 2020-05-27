This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
NetEnt

Raketech names Oscar Karlsten as chief operating officer

27th May 2020 7:02 am GMT
Raketech

Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Raketech has appointed Oscar Karlsten as its new chief operating officer.

Karlsten joins Raketech from rival Catena Media, where he served as chief information officer and chief product officer for over four years. He has also held senior positions at digital toy studio Toca Boca, digital agency Avantime Group and Google.

Karlsten has been tasked with overseeing Raketech’s central operations, product development and investments.

“Oscar’s extensive experience within the digital marketing industry brings many valuable insights and expertise to Raketech,” said Raketech CEO Oskar Mühlbach. “With him onboard, we have now secured the last piece of the management puzzle and I am very much looking forward to seeing him accelerate our transformation from affiliation to the iGaming performance marketing partner.”

Commenting on his appointment, Karlsten said: “I’m incredibly excited to be a part of Raketech. There’s such a positive buzz in the company and after meeting all of the people I can’t wait to add my experience into the mix. With the team and strategy we have in place – I truly believe we will reshape performance marketing as we’ve seen it.”

Shares in Raketech Group Holding plc (STO:RAKE) were trading down 3.20 per cent to SEK7.86 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning, while shares in Catena Media plc. (STO:CTM) were trading up 0.94 per cent at SEK28.00 per share.

Related Tags
Affiliate Catena Media Marketing Raketech
Related Articles

Raketech to accelerate geographical expansion after solid Q1 performance

Raketech acquires iGaming affiliate Lead Republik

Raketech eyes M&A for further expansion after 2019 struggles

Raketech reveals reduced earnings in final quarter of 2019

Raketech names Oskar Mühlbach as new chief executive

Raketech shares slump on Q3 revenue and profit decline

Raketech names new finance chief

Raketech targets expansion in Japan with latest acquisition

Swedish struggles impact Raketech revenue in second quarter

Raketech partners Bethard to launch first online casino brand

Strong first quarter for Raketech as revenue and profit soars

Raketech names new chief operating officer to drive expansion

Raketech’s Tvmatchen.nu forced to cancel Djurgården sponsorship

Raketech’s TVmatchen partners Swedish football club Djurgården

Raketech revenue reaches €7.6m in strong Q4 performance

Oryx Gaming
Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Digitain
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
NetEnt