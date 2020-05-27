Raketech names Oscar Karlsten as chief operating officer

Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Raketech has appointed Oscar Karlsten as its new chief operating officer.

Karlsten joins Raketech from rival Catena Media, where he served as chief information officer and chief product officer for over four years. He has also held senior positions at digital toy studio Toca Boca, digital agency Avantime Group and Google.

Karlsten has been tasked with overseeing Raketech’s central operations, product development and investments.

“Oscar’s extensive experience within the digital marketing industry brings many valuable insights and expertise to Raketech,” said Raketech CEO Oskar Mühlbach. “With him onboard, we have now secured the last piece of the management puzzle and I am very much looking forward to seeing him accelerate our transformation from affiliation to the iGaming performance marketing partner.”

Commenting on his appointment, Karlsten said: “I’m incredibly excited to be a part of Raketech. There’s such a positive buzz in the company and after meeting all of the people I can’t wait to add my experience into the mix. With the team and strategy we have in place – I truly believe we will reshape performance marketing as we’ve seen it.”

