PlayOJO partners Pragmatic Play for UK online bingo launch

Online casino operator PlayOJO is set to enter the UK online bingo market with Pragmatic Play.

The launch of the new vertical marks PlayOJO’s first move beyond online casino and will see the operator offer a wide range of bingo games from Pragmatic Play, including 90 ball, 80 ball and 75 ball variants, as well as the industry-first Bingo Blast game.

SkillonNet-powered PlayOJO aims to become one of the leading bingo operators in the United Kingdom, where 25 per cent of its players are already bingo customers, with a focus on 35-55 year-old females.

To celebrate the launch, PlayOJO is offering over £300,000 in guaranteed prizes every month, as well as progressive and community jackpot games with big-win potential. The new online bingo offering also features no wagering requirements, no maximum wins from bonuses and no withdrawal restrictions.

“PlayOJO’s fun, quirky approach resonates with men and women, and makes us a natural home for bingo players,” said Andrew Steddy, head of bingo at PlayOJO. “A significant proportion of our existing player base is already interested in bingo, so we’re thrilled to be giving them more of what they want.

“PlayOJO Bingo will also enable us to reach out to an even broader demographic, introducing more players to the OJO brand and its fair play philosophy. Adding a bingo product is another exciting moment for us – we’re challenging the market incumbents with the fairest and most transparent bingo offering ever seen,” Steddy added. “I believe we’re about to transform online bingo in the same way we changed the online casino world.”

The launch of PlayOJO Bingo will be supported by a seven figure UK marketing campaign across digital and ATL featuring a memorable TV campaign from advertising agency McCann.