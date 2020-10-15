This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play secures landmark bingo deal with Broadway Gaming

15th October 2020 9:36 am GMT
Pragmatic Play

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has launched a new online bingo offering for Broadway Gaming, operator of five UK-facing online bingo sites.

Broadway Gaming has gone live with Pragmatic Play’s bingo solution across brands including Butlers Bingo, Glossy Bingo and Rosy Bingo, having previously operated on the Microgaming network.

“We’re thrilled to see our products live with one of the most prominent bingo operators in the UK market,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield. “Being selected by Broadway, from a range of suppliers, to be their exclusive bingo provider is yet another impressive landmark for the performance of our product and a recognition of the innovation and hard work we’ve put into the development of this vertical.

“We are quickly becoming the go-to Bingo provider for the industry with deals recently closed such as SkillOnNet’s PlayOJO, Lottoland, LeoVegas and more. Broadway Gaming is known for having a substantial, loyal player base who expect a high-quality gaming experience and this partnership will enhance that further.”

Broadway Gaming CEO David Butler said: “After evaluating many products and many providers, taking Pragmatic Play’s bingo offering through a direct integration was the best decision, and represents an important step for us.

“Our players expect high-quality games, and we’re sure that Pragmatic Play’s products will exceed our, and their expectations. We can’t wait to see how the games will perform with our brands and on our network.”

Pragmatic Play’s offering includes bingo variants such as 90, 80, 75, 50 and 30-ball, as well as the recently launched Bingo Blast game, which is three to four times faster than the average 90-ball bingo game.

