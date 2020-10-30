This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

BoyleSports extends Playtech supply deal until 2025

30th October 2020 8:38 am GMT
Playtech

London-listed supplier Playtech has secured a contract extension to continue serving as BoyleSports’ primary gaming software provider for at least an additional five years.

The agreement will see Playtech extend its multi-product partnership with BoyleSports in the UK and Ireland, comprising a dedicated Casino tab and Live Casino, as well as Bingo and Poker content.

“BoyleSports is one of Playtech’s key trusted long-term partners,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “BoyleSports has delivered continued growth and is one of the leading operators in regulated markets.

“We are proud to have grown with them across four key product verticals in its core markets. We’re very much looking forward to working together over the next five years to continue delivering innovative content backed by industry-leading technology.”

BoyleSports CEO Conor Gray said: “Having had a strong and successful partnership with Playtech for many years now, the extension of our agreement for another five years represents an exciting opportunity to continue growing our business.

“We’re passionate about creating the best possible player experience across all verticals, and we’re confident that the continued partnership with Playtech will allow us to do exactly that.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.21 per cent lower at 331.20 pence per share in London Friday morning.

Future Anthem
Related Tags
Bingo BoyleSports Casino Live Casino Playtech Poker
Related Videos
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, Yggdrasil, Inspired and more

Playtech seals bingo contract extension with Rank Group

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, Microgaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Leap Gaming, Ainsworth and more

Tenlot Group signs up as associate member of CIBELAE

Playtech launches casino and live casino offering for Novibet in Greece

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Yggdrasil, Wazdan and more

Playtech launches Clover Rollover 2 across bingo network

Playtech launches live casino jackpots in Italy

Gaming shares make gains in third quarter

Playtech’s HPYBET promotes Patrick Orlet to CEO role

Playtech upgrades live casino facility in Romania

Mor Weizer on Playtech’s decade in the Hot 50

Mor Weizer on Playtech’s decade in the Hot 50

BetGames.TV brings in Playtech’s Andreas Köberl as CEO

Every Matrix
Greentube
Skywind
Pragmatic Play
Future Anthem
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic