BoyleSports extends Playtech supply deal until 2025

London-listed supplier Playtech has secured a contract extension to continue serving as BoyleSports’ primary gaming software provider for at least an additional five years.

The agreement will see Playtech extend its multi-product partnership with BoyleSports in the UK and Ireland, comprising a dedicated Casino tab and Live Casino, as well as Bingo and Poker content.

“BoyleSports is one of Playtech’s key trusted long-term partners,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “BoyleSports has delivered continued growth and is one of the leading operators in regulated markets.

“We are proud to have grown with them across four key product verticals in its core markets. We’re very much looking forward to working together over the next five years to continue delivering innovative content backed by industry-leading technology.”

BoyleSports CEO Conor Gray said: “Having had a strong and successful partnership with Playtech for many years now, the extension of our agreement for another five years represents an exciting opportunity to continue growing our business.

“We’re passionate about creating the best possible player experience across all verticals, and we’re confident that the continued partnership with Playtech will allow us to do exactly that.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.21 per cent lower at 331.20 pence per share in London Friday morning.