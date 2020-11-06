This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Danske Spil joins GVC’s online bingo network

6th November 2020 10:27 am GMT
Danske Spil

London-listed GVC Holdings has expanded its B2B supply deal with Denmark’s state-owned gaming operator Danske Spil to include online bingo.

Danske Licens Spil (DLS) will join GVC’s international online bingo network, which includes leading GVC brands such as Foxy Bingo, Cheeky Bingo, Ladbrokes and Coral.

DLS bingo players will also gain access to GVC’s portfolio of gaming content, which includes premium titles from third-party suppliers as well as exclusive games developed by GVC’s in-house development studios, embedded in the bingo game window.

“We are delighted to expand our long-term partnership with DLS and welcome their players to our international bingo network,” said GVC head of B2B Jussi Halme. “Combining GVC’s technology and global scale with Danske Licens Spil’s unparalleled position in Denmark creates a vibrant community with large jackpot prizes for Danish bingo players.”

Danske Licens Spil director of product management for gaming, Søren Schneider, said: “Our partnership with GVC has played a key part in retaining our lead in the Danish gaming market since its liberalisation in 2012.

“Introducing bingo alongside the strongly performing casino and poker cements our strong position in the market and ensures, that our customers have access to the broadest selection of content possible.”

GVC, and previously bwin.party, has supplied online gaming and poker content to DLS since January 2012, when the Danish market first regulated.

"Our team has developed a bingo product that delivers genuine stand-out in the Danish market and we look forward to helping DLS grow their business long into the future,” said GVC head of bingo product Valentin Micu. “We have ambitious plans for what, we are confident, is the market-leading bingo platform, leveraging GVC’s unique combination of innovative technology with the best talent in the industry.”

Shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) were trading marginally lower at 985.40 pence per share in London Friday morning.

Bingo Danske Licens Spil Danske Spil GVC Holdings
