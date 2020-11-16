Playtech Bingo expands into Austria with win2day

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has been selected to power a new online bingo offering for Austrian Lotteries’ win2day brand in Austria.

Playtech will provide the win2day site with a number of standard bingo rooms, as well as standalone versions of popular Playtech Bingo variants such as Age of the Gods Bingo, Housey Bingo and Lucky Numbers Bingo.

In addition to its bespoke bingo offering, win2day has also selected a number of Playtech Bingo side games that have proven popular in the .com network, which will be made available as standalone games for Austrian players, including well-known titles such as Dynamite Digger, Fruity Burst and George and the Dragon.

“Partnering with Austrian Lotteries to bring online bingo to win2day players is a fantastic opportunity,” said Playtech director of digital bingo Angus Nisbet. “We’re very excited about the potential of the new bingo offering in the Austrian market, and look forward to building a long, successful relationship with the win2day brand.”

win2day head of bingo Juergen Smutek said: “Bringing bingo to the Austrian market has involved unique challenges, but Playtech has ensured we have the right set-up to offer the best standalone bingo offering to our players - one that is both profitable and satisfies the requirements of our regulator.

“Working with a supplier as experienced as Playtech, which has built up a leading network in key markets such as the UK, has been a major boost. We look forward to bringing our players a fantastic range of new bingo content and establishing it as an exciting vertical for our players.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading higher by 0.78 per cent at 379.12 pence per share in London Monday morning.