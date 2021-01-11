Pragmatic Play unveils The Masked Singer Bingo game

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has developed a new bingo product for SkillOnNet’s PlayOJO brand in partnership with British TV show The Masked Singer.

Pragmatic Play’s The Masked Singer Bingo combines features and branding from the show into an exclusive 90-ball bingo room.

When entering the branded bingo room, players are asked to choose what mask they think will be on the bingo ticket that wins Full House. At that point, all their bingo tickets change to show a mask that reflect their selection.

If their chosen mask matches the one displayed on a Full House winning ticket, successful players will be awarded free tickets for their next game. There is also a daily ‘must go’ jackpot in The Masked Singer Bingo room, which is guaranteed to be won by the end of every day.

“Our partnership with SkillOnNet is extremely strong and we’re delighted to partner up once again and create a unique bingo proposition,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of bingo Claire McDaid. “Taking a hugely popular brand and transforming it into a bingo product in just a few months was a challenge for the team but the end-product is something we’re proud of.

“Adding extra features to boost retention will be sure to add to the game’s popularity and we’re all extremely confident on how the product will perform as we continue to evolve our relationship with SkillOnNet.”