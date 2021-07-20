Pragmatic Play bingo goes live in Romania with Princess Casino

Gaming solutions provider Pragmatic Play has launched its online bingo product in Romania with Crown Entertainment's Princess Casino brand.

PrincessCasino.ro players gain access to Pragmatic Play's complete bingo solution, including the popular Bingo Blast game.

"We're delighted to launch our bingo product in another new territory as well as further enhancing our partnership with Crowd Entertainment," said Pragmatic Play vice president of bingo operations Claire McDaid.

"With the results we're already seeing on our slots and casino games with the Princess Casino brand, I have no doubt that the team there will make bingo equally as successful, offering the Romanian players a best-in-class experience."

Crowd Entertainment CRM marketing manager Daniela Asaftei said: "Bingo is a strong vertical, which perfectly blends with the casino background and brings an extra layer of entertainment to our players. Our goal is to bring the best experience to the casino players in Romania, so we have expanded our relationship with Pragmatic Play to include Bingo in Princess Casino's offering.

"After a highly productive collaboration with Pragmatic Play and their slots and live games, we are glad to present another top product to our players."