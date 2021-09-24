Pragmatic Play partners BetVictor for Heart Bingo relaunch

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has teamed up with BetVictor to relaunch the UK-facing Heart Bingo brand.

Previously owned by Gamesys, the popular brand has now been revitalised by BetVictor through a range of new features provided by Pragmatic Play, including Bingo Blast and Drop Pots.

The deal expands on the partnership between BetVictor and Pragmatic Play, which saw the operator take Pragmatic Play’s complete bingo solution live earlier this year.

Pragmatic’s new Reels Room feature has also gone live and is exclusively available to Heart Bingo players for a limited period before it is rolled out to the network in November.

“Heart Bingo is one of the most recognised bingo brands in the UK and we couldn’t be happier that BetVictor has chosen to partner with us to relaunch and refresh its offering,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of bingo Claire McDaid. “We’ve worked closely with the team for months to optimise the Heart Bingo offering and ensure their loyal players have a better than ever experience.”

BetVictor director of e-gaming Turlough Lally said: “Pragmatic Play was the natural choice for our bingo product provider. We’re excited to be partnering with such a well-respected name in the iGaming industry for our next venture and we are fully committed to creating an improved and safer gambling experience in partnership with Pragmatic Play’s market-leading software. Heart Bingo players are sure to love all the new features, games and surprises we have in store.”

Following the relaunch, Heart Bingo has named British singer Olly Murs as its new brand ambassador.

“I’m delighted to be working with Heart Bingo,” said Murs. “I have very fond memories of taking my nanna to Bingo in my early twenties, and always admired the joy and community spirit around it. I’m looking forward to meeting the ‘Hearties’ and turning up the feel good at the official home of feel good bingo.”

Lally added: “We are thrilled to have Olly Murs on board. He’s the perfect fit, and really turns up the feel good for Heart Bingo. We can't wait for him to meet, and get to know, our Heart Bingo Community.”