Playtech agrees new bingo content supply deal with Jumpman Gaming

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has entered into an agreement to provide bingo side games to Jumpman Gaming.

Extending its existing casino partnership with the operator, Playtech’s bingo games studio will initially roll out nine games for Jumpman Gaming, including popular titles such as Fruity Burst, Tiki Paradise: Masks of Mayhem, and titles from the Age of the Gods suite of slot games.

“Playtech has a successful relationship with Jumpman Gaming, and we’re delighted to be extending that with our new content agreement,” said Playtech director of digital bingo Angus Nisbet. “As the first of our partners to launch content from the Playtech Bingo Games Studio via our new integration option, Jumpman Gaming is continuing to lead the way on delivering a strong, varied content selection for its customers. We look forward to continuing to build and extend our partnership in this new phase.”

Jumpman Gaming managing director Kris Kukula said that providing a wide range of high-quality games for customers is a key goal for the business. "Working with Playtech from a technology and services perspective, the extension of our partnership to include a new range of Bingo side game content is a significant step forward with this strategy," he added.

“Playtech’s renowned success as a content developer matches their reputation as a world leader in gaming technology, and we’re proud to be bringing some of the company’s best Bingo side games to our customers.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.98 per cent lower at 464.60 pence per share in London Friday morning.