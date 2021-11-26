Lottoland launches new £5m jackpot bingo game

Gibraltar-based online lotto betting operator Lottoland has launched a new online 90 ball bingo game, which offers a record-breaking jackpot of £5m.

The Vault takes place for the first time tomorrow for UK and Ireland players, and will take place every Wednesday and Saturday going forward, with tickets selling for 25p.

The launch is part of Lottoland’s new BinGo BIG proposition in the UK and Ireland, with the bingo jackpot to be awarded as part of a new share mechanic, with the winning player receiving £4m and all participating players in the same game sharing the remaining £1m.

The draw is based on Lottoland’s Random and insured Number Generator (RiNG), which allows customers to win huge jackpots instantly, with the prizes being insured through Lottoland’s own insurance infrastructure.

“We are incredibly excited about launching our bingo product as this has been a long time in the making, but what makes Bingo BIG particularly special is that sharing in a huge prize pot like this is taking us back to that sense of community that everyone has come to know and love about traditional bingo,” said Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell.

“For decades bingo halls have brought people together and we were very conscious when building Bingo BIG that, although we felt we could open the game up to a new audience and bring bingo into a digital setting, we never wanted to lose that feeling of camaraderie and fun.

“We know that for so many of our customers online games are about more than just prizes, and this has given us a great opportunity to create something exciting - all the joy of a big night out from the comfort of your home. We’re very proud of it.”

Lottoland will be adding additional product features and improvements to BinGo BIG next year, as it looks to continue its strategy to disrupt and modernise the UK online bingo space.