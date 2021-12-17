This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetMGM launches Borgata Bingo in New Jersey

17th December 2021 5:45 am GMT
Playtech

Leading US betting and gaming operator BetMGM has launched Borgata Bingo for players in New Jersey, the first online bingo product built exclusively for BetMGM by Entain.

Borgata Bingo gives players access to the first 75-ball online bingo product in the US, as well as a 90-ball bingo game, and a host of exclusive slot games and jackpot prizes, including Gaming Realms' Slingo.

"Borgata Bingo provides players with an engaging digital gaming experience - one that builds upon the fun of live, in-person bingo," said BetMGM vice president of gaming Matthew Sunderland. "We're pleased to introduce this first-of-its-kind platform as we further expand the Borgata brand online."

Integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program allows Borgata Bingo players to redeem their online gameplay for experiences at MGM Resorts properties, including the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, as well as MGM Grand, Bellagio and ARIA in Las Vegas, MGM National Harbor in Maryland and Beau Rivage in Mississippi.

