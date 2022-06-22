This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Buzz Bingo partners Future Anthem to personalise player experiences

22nd June 2022 10:53 am GMT
Greentube

British retail and online bingo operator Buzz Bingo has agreed a new partnership with AI and game data specialist Future Anthem.

Future Anthem will provide Buzz Bingo with its Amplifier AI product to personalise player experiences by combining machine learning models and sophisticated data engineering.

“Buzz Bingo strives to offer the best player experiences possible and we’re always looking for new, innovative ways to improve our gaming products,” said Buzz Bingo digital operations director David Evans. “Working with Future Anthem to leverage their predictive models which create personalised recommendations takes our site personalisation to the next level - we’re impressed with the outputs and results at this early stage.”

Future Anthem chief data officer Chris Conroy added: “Buzz Bingo integrating the Personalisation module of Amplifier AI is another major endorsement of its capabilities. We’re excited to help them develop their offering, recommendations, and player interaction to underline Buzz Bingo as a stand-out online gaming brand.”

