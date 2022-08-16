This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Delasport and END 2 END agree strategic bingo partnership in the UK

16th August 2022 6:54 am GMT
Sports betting and iGaming solutions provider Delasport has agreed a partnership with Latin America-facing bingo supplier END 2 END. 

The partnership will see END 2 END provide Delasport with a bingo product for distribution to Delasport's client base, adding to its existing sports betting, iGaming and player account management solutions.

“We are very happy to provide our Bingo product to a respectable platform of the size and importance of Delasport,” said END 2 END CEO and founder Alejandro Revich. “We are interested in working together in all the markets where Delasport is present. This deal adds momentum to END 2 END’s expansion strategy, which is ensuring our proprietary content and technology is embraced worldwide.”

Delasport chief executive Oren Cohen Shwartz commented: “We are delighted with the new global partnership with END 2 END, a complete omnichannel Bingo solution that complements Delasport’s innovative Sportbook, Casino and PAM. I am sure that the partnership will be fruitful.”

