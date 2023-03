Buzz Bingo is expected to close nine of its retail bingo clubs in the United Kingdom due to the ongoing and challenging operating environment.

The proposed closure of nine of its 91 bingo clubs will also lead to 151 of Buzz’s 2,456 employees being laid off.

The company explained that it has had to contend with a change in customer behaviour following the pandemic, alongside a loss in consumer confidence due to the rising cost of living [...]