Delta Bingo partners Broadway Gaming for Ontario online bingo launch

1st June 2023 1:38 pm GMT
Playtech

Broadway Gaming’s Dragonfish platform is powering a new online bingo offering for Delta iGaming in Ontario, Canada.

Delta Bingo Online is currently the only iGaming site in Ontario’s regulated market to offer peer-to-peer iBingo, expanding on its 18 land-based bingo locations across the province.

Delta Bingo also has an agreement with the Ontario Charitable Gaming Association (OCGA) to support charities and not-for-profit organizations that service the community.

“Charities across Ontario have struggled over the past few years with pandemic disruptions and other economic factors,” said Delta iGaming owner Cam Johnstone, who also serves as vice chair of the Commercial Gaming Association of Ontario. “This agreement ensures additional support for much-needed community organizations and initiatives and helps bring stability and certainty to the charitable gaming sector.”

Broadway Gaming CEO David Butler commented: “We’re pleased to partner with Delta Bingo to support its official website launch within Ontario using our Broadway Gaming Dragonfish software.

“Our technology, certification and professional services empower Delta with the technology and skills to bring a strong selection of iBingo and other engaging online games to the Ontario market.”

Broadway Gaming acquired the Dragonfish bingo platform from 888 Holdings last July.

Related Tags
Bingo Broadway Gaming Canada Casino Delta iGaming iGaming Ontario
