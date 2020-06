London-listed media group Reach (formerly Trinity Mirror) has re-launched its Mirror Bingo site through a partnership with iGaming platform developer Jumpman Gaming.

Having been in operation since 2008 via the Cashcade and Playtech platforms, Mirror Bingo has now been migrated and relaunched on Jumpman’s platform.

The new site gives Mirror Bingo players access to 90, 80 and 75-ball bingo games throughout the day, with tickets priced from 1pence and guaranteed prizes and jackpots of up to £1m.

Mirror [...]