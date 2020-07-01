Pragmatic Play pays out £1m on Wolf Gold online scratchcard game

Malta-based games supplier Pragmatic Play has paid out a £1m prize through its Wolf Gold-themed online instant win game.

The lucky UK player from Blackpool won the maximum £1m prize on SkillOnNet’s PlayOJO brand playing Wolf Gold Scratchcard, which launched in 2018 and is based on the supplier’s popular video slot of the same name.

“We are happy beyond words knowing that one of our scratchcards generated such a notable win with an operator we have a wonderful partnership with,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield.

“SkillOnNet’s brands have been offering our products for a while now, and we couldn’t be more excited to see how well they perform with their players. Breaking down such a win is a truly remarkable event and we send our warmest congratulations to the winner.”

SkillOnNet sales and marketing director Michael Golembo commented: “Seeing our players win life-changing amounts is satisfying and rewarding. We are looking forward to announcing similar wins in the future, especially with new products from Pragmatic Play.

“Their sophisticated mathematical structure and complex paytable always bring forward a wide-ranging selection of prizes. We extend our congratulations and best thoughts to the lucky winner.”