This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Pragmatic Play pays out £1m on Wolf Gold online scratchcard game

1st July 2020 8:04 am GMT
Pragmatic Play
NetEnt

Malta-based games supplier Pragmatic Play has paid out a £1m prize through its Wolf Gold-themed online instant win game.

The lucky UK player from Blackpool won the maximum £1m prize on SkillOnNet’s PlayOJO brand playing Wolf Gold Scratchcard, which launched in 2018 and is based on the supplier’s popular video slot of the same name.

“We are happy beyond words knowing that one of our scratchcards generated such a notable win with an operator we have a wonderful partnership with,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield.

“SkillOnNet’s brands have been offering our products for a while now, and we couldn’t be more excited to see how well they perform with their players. Breaking down such a win is a truly remarkable event and we send our warmest congratulations to the winner.”

SkillOnNet sales and marketing director Michael Golembo commented: “Seeing our players win life-changing amounts is satisfying and rewarding. We are looking forward to announcing similar wins in the future, especially with new products from Pragmatic Play.

“Their sophisticated mathematical structure and complex paytable always bring forward a wide-ranging selection of prizes. We extend our congratulations and best thoughts to the lucky winner.”

Related Tags
Instant Games Pragmatic Play United Kingdom Wolf Gold
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Nolimit City and more

Pragmatic Play rolls out slots to Rootz’s new Caxino brand

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi and more

Bingo: It’s all about connection

Pragmatic Play rolls out slots with Sweden’s ATG

Pragmatic Play brings in Victor Arias to head up new Latin America hub

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil and more

United Remote names Serafino Vaccino as head of legal

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Evolution and more

Pragmatic Solutions appoints Ashley Lang as new CEO

Pragmatic Play rolls out live casino portfolio with Royal Panda

GI Games Round-up: Scientific Games, Playtech, High 5 Games and more

Revitalising Bingo

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, 4ThePlayer and more

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, Leander Games, 1X2 Network and more

Greentube
Skywind Group
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic