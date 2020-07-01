Stakelogic updates Book of Adventure slot with Super Stake feature

Malta-based slot developer Stakelogic has launched an upgraded version of one of its most popular slots, which includes the supplier's new Super Stake feature.

Book of Adventure Super Stake Edition allows players to effectively double their stake as they search for ancient treasures amongst Egyptian pyramids.

If players discover the Book of Adventure, Scatter Symbols and Free Spins are released, while the Super Stake feature delivers high payouts once in every 35 spins, once enabled.

When Super Stake kicks in, it triggers a bonus features which includes randomly awarding 5 to 15 free spins with a special expanding symbol.

“Super Stake allows players to seek out the biggest possible win potential by unlocking one of the game’s bonus features with a very regular hit rate, taking the excitement to the next level,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar.

“We have combined Super Stake with one of our most popular online slot launches to date, Book of Adventure, adding a whole new element to the game and to provide a new experience for those that have played the game before.”