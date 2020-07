The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has begun accepting online gaming and sports betting licence applications from casino operators in the state.

The state regulator has opened its licensing process for commercial casinos and tribes in Michigan, and has also began accepting vendor registration applications from companies supporting operators.

The MGCB has accepted online gaming supplier applications since 15 May, with the state’s regulated iGaming and online sports betting market expected to launch by late 2020 or [...]