Svenska Spel Sport & Casino player wins €2.6m on NetEnt’s Mega Fortune

A Swedish player has secured the largest online jackpot in Svenska Spel Sport & Casino’s history after winning SEK28m (€2.6m) on NetEnt’s Mega Fortune slot game.

The jackpot payout was significantly higher than the operator’s previous jackpot record of SEK2.5m, which was won the previous week by another player in Stockholm.

“Our global jackpot games are continuing to break records across the globe and we’re proud to be able to bring such monumental wins to players through Mega Fortune,” said NetEnt chief commercial officer Andy Whitworth. “We hope to continue raising the bar with even bigger jackpots in future.”

Svenska Spel Sport & Casino head of online casino Niklas Örtbrant said: “To break records twice in two weeks with such a significant jump from the second to first highest win is incredible and we can’t wait to see what the jackpot climbs to next time. We wish all the best to the lucky player and hope they enjoy this life-changing sum.”

The news follows another major NetEnt jackpot win in Pennsylvania, where a US player won $533,239 via Rush Street Interactive’s PlaySugarHouse.com brand last month.