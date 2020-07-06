Skywind launches new series of progressive jackpot slot games

Casino games supplier Skywind Group has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of two new series of jackpot games, Jackpot Shot and Jackpot Reel.

Looking to bring players closer to a land-based gaming experience, the supplier has rolled out six slot games under the Jackpot Shot series, including Pot Shot, Gold Shot, Genie Shot, Title Shot, Honey Shot and Derby Shot.

In addition, the supplier has released a further six games under the Jackpot Reel series, comprising Aztec Reel, Riverboat Reel, Fruit Reel, Gladiator Reel, Norse Reel and Polka Reel.

Skywind explained that the key difference between the two series of games was in the presentation of the jackpot feature; Jackpot Shot has a Prize Wheel and Jackpot Reel has a Giant Prize Reel.

“The gaming experience of the Shot and Reel series is as close to playing a land-based slot as you can get, without the waiting staff asking if you wish to order snacks or a drink,” said Skywind Group vice president of operations and content Uri Cohen.