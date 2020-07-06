Relax Gaming adds Genesis Gaming to casino platform

Malta-based casino supplier Relax Gaming has further expanded its Powered By platform with the addition of new content from Genesis Gaming.

Genesis Gaming’s range of top performing games from its Radi8 studio will be integrated with the Relax Gaming platform, including titles such as Tiki Towers, Crystal Crater, Dragon Blast, and Jungle Jam.

“Genesis’s portfolio offers fresh and engaging titles that will make a great addition to our offering and we expect its content will be a big hit with our partners’ players,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “We’re looking forward to working with the studio and widening the distribution of its mobile-centric casino games to an extensive network of operators in multiple markets.”

Genesis Gaming commercial director Marc Burroughes commented: “Joining Relax Gaming’s Powered By programme offers a seamless route-to-market that will enable us to quickly reach an unrivalled number of new audiences thereby raising awareness of our brand among some of the industry’s biggest online casinos.

“Designed with optimisation for mobile in mind, our Radi8 games contain an innovative in-game loyalty bonus system which is proven to extend gameplay and increase player lifetime value. We expect our portfolio will perform very well on the operators using Relax’s platform.”