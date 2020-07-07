Gaming Realms deploys Slingo Originals portfolio across Rank Group brands

London-listed games developer Gaming Realms has rolled out its Slingo Originals portfolio with Rank Group under a new three-year distribution agreement.

Rank Group casino and bingo brands such as Aspers Casino, Lucky VIP Casino and Kitty Bingo now offer players the entire Slingo Originals portfolio, including top performing titles Slingo Monopoly, Slingo Rainbow Riches and Deal or No Deal Slingo.

“We are delighted to announce the continued strengthening of our relationship with Rank through this agreement” said Michael Buckley, interim CEO and chairman of Gaming Realms. “We constantly strive to bring new and exciting content to an increased audience and believe that through Rank’s great portfolio of brands we can further enhance the Slingo brand here in the UK.”

Gaming Realms already provides its Slingo portfolio to Rank’s Mecca brand in the UK, with the new agreement extending their distribution to the Stride Gaming brands acquired by Rank last year.

“We’ve been huge fans of Slingo ever since it hit the UK market, so the opportunity to add ALL the Originals to our game portfolio this year is genuinely exciting, and well worth the wait!” said Rank Digital chief product officer Riaan Slabbert. “We look forward to building on its success and bringing this market-leading content to a wider audience than ever before.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc. (LSE:GMR) were trading 2.81 per cent lower at 17.30 pence per share in London Tuesday morning, having set a new 52-week high of 18.20 pence per share on Monday. Shares in Rank Group plc. (LSE:RNK) were trading 0.40 per cent lower at 150.00 pence per share.