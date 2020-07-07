Skywind Group agrees CasinoSecret content supply deal

Casino games supplier Skywind Group has agreed a deal to roll out its content and player engagement tools with Malta-licensed operator CasinoSecret.

The new agreement will see Skywind’s portfolio of more than 300 games made available to CasinoSecret’s players, including branded titles such as The Last Kingdom, Lother Matthäus Be a winner and Bloodsport.

CasinoSecret will also integrate Skywind’s player engagement tools, which include split pot jackpots, time and amount-based jackpots, in-game tournaments and the supplier’s Bonus Coins reward system.

“CasinoSecret has a clever approach to iGaming experience, so we’re delighted to be distributing our games to their brands and are sure their players will enjoy our games and engagement tools,” said Skywind Group managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz.

CasinoSecret CEO Nadir Ounissi commented: “At CasinoSecret we always want to offer our players the most innovative and refreshing games, Skywind was an obvious suiter for us due to their great branded content and innovative style of games.

“We are proud to supply the games to our players and look forward to a bright future working closely with Skywind.”