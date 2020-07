Shares in online gaming operator Kindred Group were on the rise in Stockholm Wednesday morning after the company announced an expected 4 per cent increase in second quarter revenue to £235m.

With the exception of sports betting, which was negatively impacted by the cancellation of sporting events, Kindred grew revenue from all other products during the period, with substantial growth in its racing, eSports and virtual sports offerings.

The overall revenue growth, coupled with cost reduction initiatives [...]