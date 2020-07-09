STS Gaming completes acquisition of software provider Betsys

Central European bookmaker STS Gaming Group has taken over full ownership of Czech betting and gaming software provider Betsys.

Having previously held a majority stake in Betsys, STS said that the investment would help to further the operator’s growth as it expands its online operations across Europe.

Betsys currently powers STS’ online and retail channels in Poland, and also provides services to Czech lottery operator Sazka.

“It is a significant investment which secures our further development,” said STS CEO Mateusz Juroszek. “The proprietary bookmaking system, and the possibility for its in-house development, constitute a key advantage in our industry.

“We have already been generating more than 85 per cent of revenues via online channels, so further growth in IT solutions is of strategic value to us. Only the best European bookmaking companies can boast of their own technology and platform. This is another area that clearly distinguishes us from other operators both in Poland and in Europe.”

Betsys CEO Jiri Najman commented: “The integration of Betsys and STS is not only a confirmation of the high quality of our services but above all, it allows us to expand our competence in the sector of IT solutions for the bookmaking industry, which is growing dynamically.

“Betsys, as part of the STS Group, is guaranteed stable growth and the possibility of creating and developing significant competitive advantages for the bookmaker in terms of technology.”