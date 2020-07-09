Oryx Gaming powers Game World’s iGaming debut in Romania

Bragg Gaming Group-owned Oryx Gaming has expanded its Romanian footprint with the launch of a new iGaming platform for Stanleybet-owned land-based operator Game World.

Oryx is powering the operator’s newly launched Gameworld.ro site, with the platform integration including a range of proprietary content and third-party games from the likes of Gamomat, Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play and Greentube.

“This deal with Game World is a result of our commitment to the Romanian operators and we are thrilled to add Game World to the list of our iGaming platform and content partners and to be able to offer our exciting and engaging content to their loyal player base,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij.

“Game World is one of the strongest brands in the market with great history and extensive local experience. As a result of recent developments we were asked to deliver a turnkey solution in the shortest time possible and I strongly believe that we are going to take their online operation to a leading position in the online market.”

Game World has been operating land-based casino activities in Romania since 1999, and operates the country's largest gambling hall, Game World Bucharest Mall.

“With Oryx’s iGaming platform and Oryx Hub we were able to quickly launch our brand online and minimise the impact of the retail closure and further strengthen our business. With such an extensive games portfolio, we are certain the content will have a wide appeal to our players," said Game World strategy director Attila Török.