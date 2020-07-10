GI Games Integrations: Featuring Skywind, Push Gaming, Leander and more

This week’s platform integrations round up includes the likes of Skywind Group, Push Gaming, Leander, RCT Gaming, Digitain, Authentic Gaming, Playson, Salsa Technology and LiveG24, among others.

Skywind Group / Maxbet

Skywind Group has gone live in Romania with leading operator Maxbet.

Maxbet players gain access to more than 300 games, including titles such as Respin Mania, Viva Fruits Vegas, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and The Magnificent Seven.

“We believe in our ability to enable Maxbet’s strategy of growth in the Romanian market as well as in their expansion across other regulated markets,” said Skywind managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz,

Maxbet Malta CEO Victor Rusinov added: “We are absolutely thrilled about this partnership as we believe Skywind is the right partner to increase our position as a top casino in the Romanian market, their portfolio such as the well-acclaimed slot The Last Kingdom is sure to be a hit in this territory.”

Push Gaming / Rootz

Push Gaming has expanded its partnership with Rootz to provide its games portfolio to newly launched casino brand Caxino.

The agreement gives Caxino players access to games such as Jammin’ Jars, Razor Shark and Joker Troupe.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Rootz – a company that shares many of our core values of putting players first, and we are delighted to be supporting Caxino’s launch,” said Push Gaming CEO James Marshall. “Our expectations were already knocked out of the park when it came to the performance of our games on Rootz’s Wildz casino, so we can’t wait to see how they’ll do with Caxino!”

Rootz chief operating officer Tony Kjaldstrom said: “We are delighted to integrate Push Gaming’s varied and dynamic portfolio with our latest cutting-edge casino, Caxino. “The studio is rapidly becoming one of iGaming’s most exciting brands, and its acclaimed product suite will be a fantastic addition to our world class offering.

“Having already enjoyed significant success together with Wildz, we look forward to many more years of working together.”

Leander / Singular

Leander has signed an agreement to integrate its content with Singular’s iGaming plarform, including popular titles such as Ave Caesar, Kraken, Ways of the Labyrinth and Wild West Zone.

“Our own games portfolio and that of our partners gives our clients the best selection of games from which to choose,” said Leander Games CEO Steven Matsell. “We are always happy to be adding new names to our network and it is great that our content will now get even wider distribution with Singular.”

Singular chief commercial officer Robert Dowling said: “Leander's versatile game portfolio and its localized approach boost the bespoke player journey that is one of the core strengths of the Singular's Platform. We strongly believe that together we will enrich the experience of the players, increasing revenue for our clients.”

Caleta Gaming / RCT Gaming

Caleta Gaming and RCT Gaming have joined forces to bring RCT’s top five land-based slots to the online market.

The partnership will bolster Caleta’s portfolio of more than 60 games with new online versions of RCT’s most popular titles, such as New Fruit, Samba, Halloween, Rio de Janeiro and Reis do Egito.

“Our exciting partnership with RCT is enabling us to show what our technology here at Caleta can really do,” said Caleta chief operating officer Fabíola Jaeger. “It’s a thrilling opportunity for our team to digitally bring to life some of the most beloved, successful, and recognized slot games.”

RCT chief operating officer Hugo Baungartner added: “The world is online and RCT also is online. We are pleased and honored to have Caleta as a partner in this new project.”

Digitain / GameArt

Digitain has expanded its casino platform through a new integration with GameArt.

“We are delighted to add GameArt and their excellent range of slots to our casino product portfolio,” said Digitain head of external communication Samvel Mkrtumyan.

“We are committed to continually improve the quality of the content we provide to our partners – GameArt’s multi-language slots, with their state-of-the-art graphics, are a welcome addition to our casino offering.”

Authentic Gaming / FavBet

Authentic Gaming has launched its suite of live roulette titles with Eastern European operator FavBet.

FavBet players gain access to live roulette titles streamed from Authentic Gaming’s Arena Studio in Malta, including 24/7 Roulette, Grand Roulette and the supplier’s flagship Blaze Roulette.

“We are delighted to have joined forces with FavBet and to be proving its players with the most authentic live roulette experience on the market,” said Authentic Gaming CEO Jonas Delin. “Blaze has proved to be hugely popular with players in markets all over the world, while our Authentic Roulette titles really do take players to the heart of the action taking place on the casino floor.

“We believe this will be a successful partnership for Authentic Gaming, FavBet and most importantly FavBet players.”

FavBet product director Aleksey Tserkovnyi said: “Live casino is becoming increasingly popular with our players, so we wanted to expand our offering with unique, quality live dealer content.

“Authentic Gaming is the absolute market leader when it comes to live roulette, and we are delighted to have integrated its full suite of games into our live dealer lobby.”

Playson / EGT Digital

Playson has signed an agreement to integrate its games with Bulgarian platform provider EGT Digital.

EGT Digital will add Playson’s Timeless Fruit Slots series to its platform, including the recently released Sevens & Fruits: 6 Reels, as well as top-performing titles such as Solar Temple and Viking Fortune: Hold and Win.

“EGT’s new platform is an exciting project presenting promising commercial opportunities, and we are delighted to be a part of it,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor. “Extending the reach of Playson’s portfolio remains high on our agenda for 2020 and beyond, and we’re looking forward to building our presence across several markets with EGT Digital.”

EGT Digital CEO Alexander Botov said: “Playson is rapidly becoming one of the industry’s most dynamic game developers, so we are thrilled to have the company on board.

“The studio’s impressive product range is a fantastic addition to our armoury, and this deal undoubtedly marks the start of a long and productive commercial relationship.”

Salsa Technology / InfinGame

Salsa Technology and InfinGame have signed a content partnership that will see the suppliers exchange proprietary titles to further expand their respective platforms.

Salsa Technology’s video bingo portfolio will be added to InfinGame’s platform, including Jogo dos Bichos Praia and Halloween Groove Bingo, while Salsa Technology’s Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) will integrate a selection of titles from InfinGame.

“InfinGame shares the same strong beliefs that we do when it comes to creative game design,” said Salsa Technology CEO Peter Nolte. “Our platforms will be in a better position thanks to this content exchange deal.”

InfinGame`s CEO Maksym Roienko said: “Our partnership with Salsa Technology is another significant step in creating unique gaming content for our clients. Salsa Technology’s excellent Bingo games are now available through the InfinGame portfolio. I believe this deal brings a lot of benefits to our clients worldwide.”

LiveG24 / Planetwin365

LiveG24 has agreed a deal to provide its live casino games to SKS365 Group’s Planetwin365 brand.

“We are very excited about the partnership with Planetwin365, and we look forward to contributing to their live casino expansion,” said LiveG24 commercial director Valentina Francione.

SKS365 chief commercial officer Troy Cox added: “We keep going to integrate our offer to meet the needs of an increasingly demanding and various customer base. Relying on the best players in the market gives us the opportunity to guarantee one of the highest levels of digital entertainment which stands out for innovation, evolution and, above all, security.”

Newgioco / Virtual Generation

Newgioco’s Virtual Generation (VG) has signed a content distribution agreement to integrate its virtual sports portfolio with EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine platform.

“We are extremely pleased to work with founder and CEO Ebbe Groes and the highly reputable team at EveryMatrix and look forward to continuing to grow and foster our product distribution agreements with this award winning enterprise,” said Newgioco CEO Michele Ciavarella.

“We believe that our VG product line and unique random number generator engine may enhance the EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine portfolio of virtual sports products and, could also create recognition for Newgioco’s powerful and innovative Elys betting platform on a global scale.”

Incentive Games / NewPlay Group

Incentive Games has expanded its presence in Africa through a new deal with NewPlay Group.

Incentive Games will provide its popular virtual football game to NewPlay’s Playabet brand in Kenya, before rolling out the product with the operator’s Betyetu brand in Ghana.

“Playabet is an exciting up-and-coming brand in Africa, and we look forward to launching with their respected and recognisable Betyetu brand in Ghana in near future, therefore we are really excited to be working with them to launch our virtuals game in Kenya and Ghana,” said Incentive Games CEO John Gordon.

“We also look forward to expanding our product offering in the near future when the sporting world resumes competition. Until then, we are excited to support NewPlay Group’s activity as it continues to be a market leader in the African iGaming industry."

NewPlay Group CEO Conor O’Donovan said: “Being active in Africa for many years, we understand the technology and market constraints very well; so we carried out significant research in finding a suitable virtual games provider.

“We were attracted to Incentive, as they have achieved the balance in delivering a compelling UX while remaining light and accessible on low-end devices. We are delighted to be partnering with Incentive, going live with Playabet in Kenya initially followed by Ghana with view to expanding this relationship into other territories in 2020/2021.”