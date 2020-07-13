Relax Gaming lands supply deal with Max Entertainment

Casino games supplier Relax Gaming has secured a deal to launch its content with Malta-based operator Max Entertainment.

The integration will allow Max Entertainment brands including Slotty Vegas, GoSlotty, VulkanBet and GGBet, to roll out Relax’s proprietary slots such as Money Train and Snake Arena, alongside a selection of games from the supplier’s portfolio of aggregated third-party content.

“Our partnership with Max Entertainment demonstrates the appeal of our portfolio among operators that are daring to do things differently and create a unique igaming experience for their players,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola.

“We’re excited to be joining forces with this exciting brand and look forward to providing its casinos with a wide selection of quality games and localised third-party content that have proven to increase growth for our partners.’’

Max Entertainment head of casino and product Ion Minca commented: “Relax Gaming’s diverse portfolio offers something for every player, so we expect this partnership will offer huge benefit in terms of customer acquisition and retention.

“The seamless integration and flexibility offered will also allow us to tailor the content offered by each brand and prioritise games that resonate with our target audiences.”