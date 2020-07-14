Pragmatic Play expands live casino portfolio with Mega Sic Bo launch

Malta-based games supplier Pragmatic Play has expanded its range of live casino games with the release of Mega Sic Bo.

Live-streamed from the supplier’s studio in Bucharest, Mega Sic Bo is a modern take on the ancient Chinese game of chance that involves predicting the outcome of three rolled dice.

Featuring a layout of 52 betting positions, players are able to cover one or more at the same time, with standard odds replaced by Mega Multipliers, giving players a chance to win up to x1000 their initial stake. If the bets are placed among the Mega Lucky Combinations, players will achieve a Megawin. It is the first game in the supplier’s live portfolio to feature random Mega Multipliers.

“Our live casino offering showed very impressive results since its launch, and we’re not planning to stop here,” Pragmatic Play live casino operations manager Lana Bleichyk. “Sic Bo is a widely popular game and adding it with Mega Multipliers included to our portfolio after the launch of Baccarat turns the corner of our game selection towards a conjunction of cultures and tastes.

“We’re sure our customers will encounter fantastic success with the addition of Mega Sic Bo, and players have plenty of winning possibilities. We expect it to stir a lot of appreciation in the industry.”