Microgaming adds Stakelogic to content aggregation platform

Isle of Man-based supplier Microgaming has agreed a partnership to add games from Stakelogic to its content aggregation platform.

Stakelogic joins a growing roster of independent game studios providing its slots to Microgaming´s platform, which provides content to over 800 operator brands in more than 20 regulated markets.

“We are thrilled to announce our premium partnership with Microgaming, which will see Stakelogic's content distributed on their content aggregation platform,” said Stakelogic sales director Salvatore Marino.

“The agreement is testament to our quality slot offering and will elevate our reach with Microgaming customers in regulated markets. The future looks bright for Stakelogic and upcoming operators choosing our content.”

Microgaming commercial director Leon Thomas commented: “We are delighted to collaborate with Stakelogic in a deal that will see their high-quality slots, which perform especially well in key European markets, added to our growing, diverse casino portfolio.

“Throughout 2020, Microgaming has significantly expanded its network of talented content partners to include the likes of Stakelogic, enabling us to diversify our offering to provide our customers with even greater choice.”