Gaming Intelligence
Push Gaming brings in Nicola Longmuir as chief commercial officer

16th July 2020 6:27 am GMT
Push Gaming

London-based game development studio Push Gaming has appointed Nicola Longmuir as its new chief commercial officer.

Longmuir has been brought in to oversee the company’s strategic goals for marketing, product and sales, and to cultivate existing relationships with the supplier’s growing operator network.

Longmuir brings almost 15 years of industry experience to the role, joining from Gaming Realms where she served as commercial director and head of business partnerships for nearly four years. She has also held senior positions at leading operators Sky Betting and Gaming, GVC Group and Paddy Power Betfair.

“Nicola Longmuir is a highly skilled professional boasting a wealth of successful experience working for some of our industry's best-known brands, and we are thrilled to have her aboard,” said Push Gaming CEO James Marshall. “We see this hire as a game changer for us and we're sure Nicola will prove to be a massive boost towards reaching our goal of becoming a market leader.”

Commenting on her appointment, Longmuir said: “Push Gaming’s state-of-the-art product offering features a market leading fusion of stunning graphics, flawless maths and premium quality mechanics, and I am delighted to join such a dedicated team.

“The sky's the limit for our unique portfolio, and I can’t wait to get started on helping to take our business to the next level.”

