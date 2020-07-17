This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

EveryMatrix signs up Arcadem as first RGS Matrix partner

17th July 2020 11:11 am GMT
NetEnt

Malta-based iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix has signed up newly established games studio Arcadem as its first RGS Matrix partner.

Arcadem will leverage EveryMatrix’s proprietary RGS platform to develop and deploy games, with its first slot, The Neon Samurai Kawa, set to launch in September.

RGS Matrix was launched by EveryMatrix last year and also powers the supplier’s game development studio Spearhead Studios.

“We are delighted to announce that we have signed our first RGS Matrix client,” said RGS Matrix managing director Mathias Larsson. “Arcadem has the experience and knowledge to build fantastic games onto our platform. Their games will be fully available to all clients who currently take our games from Spearhead Studios.”

Arcadem director of gaming Phillip Douglas commented: “We’re thrilled to be in partnership with EveryMatrix and using their RGS Matrix platform to bring our quality driven content to a range of new clients. I cannot wait to see how much Arcadem grows alongside RGS Matrix due to this partnership.”

Related Tags
Arcadem Casino EveryMatrix RGS Matrix Slots
Related Videos
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Realistic Games, Booongo and more

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Skywind, Push Gaming, Leander and more

GI Games Integrations: Nolimit City, Playson, Booongo and more

EveryMatrix partners CompetitionLabs for new gamification tools

Spearhead Studios certified to launch slot portfolio in Colombia

EveryMatrix appoints new CEO of CasinoEngine platform

EveryMatrix secures distribution deal with BetVictor

Enlabs launches EveryMatrix-powered esports offering on Optibet

EveryMatrix adds Fast Track player engagement tools to GamMatrix platform

GI Games Integrations: WorldMatch, Golden Race and more

EveryMatrix to provide affiliate management solution to DAOGroup

Jetbull goes live with Fast Track CRM solution

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, Leander Games, 1X2 Network and more

EveryMatrix appoints new CEO for MoneyMatrix payments service

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Quickspin, NetEnt, Booming Games and more

Skywind Group
Greentube
Pragmatic Play
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic