EveryMatrix signs up Arcadem as first RGS Matrix partner

Malta-based iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix has signed up newly established games studio Arcadem as its first RGS Matrix partner.

Arcadem will leverage EveryMatrix’s proprietary RGS platform to develop and deploy games, with its first slot, The Neon Samurai Kawa, set to launch in September.

RGS Matrix was launched by EveryMatrix last year and also powers the supplier’s game development studio Spearhead Studios.

“We are delighted to announce that we have signed our first RGS Matrix client,” said RGS Matrix managing director Mathias Larsson. “Arcadem has the experience and knowledge to build fantastic games onto our platform. Their games will be fully available to all clients who currently take our games from Spearhead Studios.”

Arcadem director of gaming Phillip Douglas commented: “We’re thrilled to be in partnership with EveryMatrix and using their RGS Matrix platform to bring our quality driven content to a range of new clients. I cannot wait to see how much Arcadem grows alongside RGS Matrix due to this partnership.”