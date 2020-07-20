Gaming Innovation Group agrees deal to enter North Macedonia

Oslo-listed Gaming Innovation Group has agreed a deal to power a new iGaming platform for North Macedonian leisure group KAK DOO.

Pending the signing of a final agreement in August, GiG will provide its casino platform and managed media services to launch KAK’s online gaming platform in the newly regulated North Macedonian market.

Having traditionally been a closed market to online operators, the Macedonian government is now allowing land-based operators to apply for online licenses that must directly reflect their offline offering.

KAK, which owns the LeGrand Casino Skopje and LeGrand Casino Bitola casinos, is expected to launch its iGaming site by Q1 2021, with the partnership expected to make a positive contribution to GiG’s revenue from 2021 onwards.

“Gaming Innovation Group is known in the iGaming industry as a reliable and trustful company with a history of success working with land based operators like ourselves,” said KAK DOO CEO Ognjan Cigovski. “We are pleased to have them supporting our digital transformation and online player acquisition strategy as we expand into the newly regulating online market.

“We believe that by joining our efforts we can translate the feel and look of our LeGrand casino’s into an online offering that both caters for our current players as well as attracts new ones. We are looking forward to a long lasting and mutually beneficial partnership.”

GiG CEO Richard Brown said: “North Macedonia has a long history in the land-based casino segment, and is a major casino tourist destination in the region.

“Partnering with a leading brand, hospitality and entertainment group in the region is an exciting opportunity for GiG and we look forward to helping replicate LeGrand Casinos retail success online as the market regulates.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group plc (OSL:GIG) were trading up 1.89 per cent at NOK6.48 per share in Oslo earlier Monday.