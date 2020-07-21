Skywind Group signs up Interwetten in latest supply deal

Casino games supplier Skywind Group has secured a new agreement to roll out its content and player engagement tools with Malta-based operator Interwetten.

The deal will see Skywind’s portfolio of more than 300 games made available to Interwetten’s players, including titles such as Combat Masters, Rain Balls and Joker’s Luck, alongside branded slots The Last Kingdom, Lother Matthäus Be A Winner, and Bloodsport.

The integration also includes Skywind’s player engagement tools, which comprise split pot jackpots, time and amount-based jackpots, in-game tournaments and the supplier’s Bonus Coins reward system.

“Our games take player engagement to the next level,” said Skywind Group managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz. “The gameplay experience and performance will help Interwetten to strengthen its position as a market leader, so we look forward to a mutually successful partnership.”

Interwetten casino manager Wanja Gorunovic said: “With Skywind Group we have expanded our casino product optimally for Interwetten’s main markets.

“Thanks to excellent graphics, innovative math models and various bonus tools, slot lovers are guaranteed to have fun playing their games. We look forward to a successful future with Skywind Group.”