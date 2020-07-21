Scientific Games to power Tipico’s new online casino in New Jersey

New York-listed gaming supplier Scientific Games has agreed a deal to power Tipico’s new online casino in New Jersey.

Scientific Games will provide its OpenGaming product suite to Tipico, including its Open Gaming System aggregation platform which comprises more than 2,000 games developed in-house or from a range of third-party studios.

Tipico expects to launch its first US-facing online casino later this year, pending regulatory approval in the state.

“Tipico’s decision to select OpenGaming to power its new digital casino once again demonstrates the quality of our proposition, and reaffirms our position as a leading supplier in the state of New Jersey,” said SG Digital senior vice president of casino Dylan Slaney.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the team at Tipico and look forward to providing them with all the support to ensure that together we launch a successful offering.”

Adrian Vella, managing director of Tipico’s US business, added: “We’re very excited to partner with Scientific Games to offer our US sportsbook players a robust new iGaming offering.

“With a solid history in the highly regulated US market, a huge library of games and proven platform technology, Scientific Games provides us with a strong foundation to build from as we continue to expand our gaming offerings.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed down 3.10 per cent at $15.32 per share in New York Monday.