Pragmatic Solutions powers new CasinoDays.com brand

Malta-based operator Rhino Entertainment has selected Pragmatic Solutions to power its new CasinoDays.com brand.

Pragmatic Solutions will provide its Player Account Management (PAM) platform for the operator’s new casino brand, which is currently live under a Curacao licence, and for future casino brands that the group will launch.

“My partners and I have extensive experience with platform technology and had a very clear brief for what we needed for Rhino Entertainment multi-brand business strategy,” said Rhino Entertainment managing director Ross Parkhill, who was previously director of B2C brands for Gaming Innovation Group.

“Pragmatic not only qualified with the quality of their platform but also had a partnership mentality to supporting our business and has been responsive to our demands for CasinoDays. We are raising the bar for online casino entertainment and we choose a partner that was fit for the challenge.”

Pragmatic Solutions CEO Ashley Lang commented: “It is exciting, and we are proud that Rhino chose Pragmatic Solutions to launch CasinoDays.com. We value their business and are committed to support them in their growth.

“Experienced operators like the team at Rhino can elevate a technology platform by pushing us to develop new features to match their ideas and vision. We are delighted to be working with them.”