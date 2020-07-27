This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
RedTiger

Live 5 secures licensing rights for ReelPlay’s Infinity Reels mechanic

27th July 2020 8:26 am GMT
Casino Slots
NetEnt

UK-based slot developer Live 5 has agreed a licensing deal with ReelPlay to use its Infinity Reels mechanic in a series of new games.

First unveiled in ReelPlay’s El Dorado slot, Infinity Reels sees each spin provide the chance to add an additional reel and respin with a progressive multiplier. The process of adding reels repeats itself, until winning combinations cease and the reels return to its original state.

“Infinity Reels is a sensational game mechanic and we are beyond excited to be able to build the feature into a special series of slots,” said Live 5 CEO Lloyd Butler. “Infinity Reels builds unrivalled anticipation with every spin while delivering tremendous big win potential for those who can land consecutive wins.

“This, combined with our unique approach to slot development and focus on delivering the highest possible production value, will lead to slot titles that will become firm player favourites.”

Reel Play chief commercial officer David Johnson commented: “Live 5’s passion for slot development is evident and we’re excited to see how they use Infinity Reels in their games.

“Infinity Reels is fast growing a following as a mechanic in it’s own right. We welcome Live 5 to a growing stable of quality partners who we expect to further enhance the possibilities of game design and introduce the concept to an even wider global audience.”

Related Tags
Casino Infinity Reels Licensing Live 5 ReelPlay Slots
Related Videos
Related Articles

GVC names Sandeep Tiku as chief operating officer

Cordish Gaming Group names Joe Billhimer as executive vice president

SciPlay posts record second quarter revenue of $165.6m

DraftKings set to end Kambi partnership in 2021

Kambi slips to loss in Q2 as revenue falls by 32 per cent

Tight cost control sees Kindred Group double profit in Q2

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, RubyPlay, Vibra Gaming and more

Scientific Games widens Q2 loss as revenue falls to $539m

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Playzido, Wazdan and more

Evolution Gaming agrees live casino partnership with Intralot

Strong year for Massachusetts Lottery despite COVID-19 impact

Online casino drives record second quarter for Betsson

Red Tiger rolls out slot portfolio with Planetwin365 in Italy

Strong second quarter for Evolution Gaming as revenue tops €128m

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Realistic Games, Booongo and more

Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
RedTiger