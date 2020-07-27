Live 5 secures licensing rights for ReelPlay’s Infinity Reels mechanic

UK-based slot developer Live 5 has agreed a licensing deal with ReelPlay to use its Infinity Reels mechanic in a series of new games.

First unveiled in ReelPlay’s El Dorado slot, Infinity Reels sees each spin provide the chance to add an additional reel and respin with a progressive multiplier. The process of adding reels repeats itself, until winning combinations cease and the reels return to its original state.

“Infinity Reels is a sensational game mechanic and we are beyond excited to be able to build the feature into a special series of slots,” said Live 5 CEO Lloyd Butler. “Infinity Reels builds unrivalled anticipation with every spin while delivering tremendous big win potential for those who can land consecutive wins.

“This, combined with our unique approach to slot development and focus on delivering the highest possible production value, will lead to slot titles that will become firm player favourites.”

Reel Play chief commercial officer David Johnson commented: “Live 5’s passion for slot development is evident and we’re excited to see how they use Infinity Reels in their games.

“Infinity Reels is fast growing a following as a mechanic in it’s own right. We welcome Live 5 to a growing stable of quality partners who we expect to further enhance the possibilities of game design and introduce the concept to an even wider global audience.”