Pariplay partners Nossa Aposta in Portugal

Aspire Global-owned game development and aggregation platform Pariplay has expanded its presence in Portugal’s regulated iGaming market through an agreement with licensed operator Nossa Aposta.

The deal sees Pariplay’s portfolio of proprietary and branded slots made available to Nossa Aposta players, including titles such as Dragons of the North, Jonny Ventura, The Eye of Ra and Phoenix Gold.

“Our players are always at the forefront of our thinking when we partner with new content providers,” said Nossa Aposta head of marketing Gonçalo Sousa. “Extending our partnership with Aspire Global through their Pariplay iGaming software provider was an easy choice.

“The renowned quality and engagement of Pariplay’s games will significantly enhance the player experience for our online casino.”

Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey commented: “We are very excited to unveil our partnership with Aspire Global’s long-term Portuguese gaming partner Nossa Aposta.

“The market offers strong opportunities for future growth, particularly in the online casino vertical, and we look forward to supporting Nossa Aposta’s player acquisition and retention through our sophisticated casino content. We also see this partnership as showcasing the business synergies of the Aspire Global group at its best.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading down 0.36 per cent at SEK27.80 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.