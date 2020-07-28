Relax Gaming expands Romanian footprint with Platinum Casino

Casino games supplier Relax Gaming has further expanded it’s Romanian footprint through a new deal with local operator Platinum Casino.

The agreement gives Platinum Casino customers access to Relax Gaming’s extensive portfolio of proprietary content, including popular titles such as Money Train, Snake Arena and Temple Tumble, as well as Relax’s portfolio of third-party games.

“As one of Romania’s most popular online casinos it is a great advantage to us to be partnering with Platinum Casino and widening the distribution of our proprietary and third-party games to this audience,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola.

“The collaboration is a testament to the quality and variety provided through our platform and we are looking forward to working closely with our new partners to deliver a tailored offering of localised content that is primed for the Romanian market.”

Platinum Casino head of marketing Carla Dinca commented: “Relax’s reputation for business simplicity and efficient integration have made it a platform we have been eager to integrate with for some time.

“We have great expectations for this partnership and know our customers will be big fans of the range of engaging and market-specific online casino content that is soon set to go live.”