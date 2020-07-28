This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Stakelogic adds Super Stake feature to Book of Cleopatra slot

28th July 2020 1:02 pm GMT
NetEnt

Malta-based slot developer Stakelogic has relaunched its most popular slot Book of Cleopatra with its new Super Stake feature.

The upgraded Egyptian-themed slot includes Free Spins, Retriggering Free Spins, the option to Gamble Free Spins, as well as the Super Stake feature, which offers players the chance to effectively double their stake.

In Book of Cleopatra Super Stake Edition, this takes the form of a coin feature that sees the reels transform into 15 individual reels, where a Bronze, Silver, Gold, Cleopatra or Prize coin can land on any or all of the reels, delivering a range of cash prizes.

“Book of Cleopatra is the latest title to be reworked and to feature our popular Super Stake feature, which adds even more excitement and big win potential to what is an incredible game already,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar.

“But we have done more than just add Super Stake; Book of Cleopatra Super Stake also boasts new free spins features as well as refreshed design and audio. This means it will appeal to fans of the original but also new players familiar with our Super Stake feature from other slots.

“We look forward to seeing Book of Cleopatra Super Stake land in the game lobbies of our operator partners, and for players to start sharing some of the big, huge and epic wins we know the game is able to deliver,” he added.

Related Tags
Casino Malta Slots Stakelogic
