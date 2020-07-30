GameCo secures New Jersey approval ahead of iGaming debut

Las Vegas-based skill games developer GameCo has been granted approval to launch its portfolio of games with licensed casino and sportsbook operators in New Jersey.

The Casino Service Industry Enterprise license from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement allows the supplier to roll out its esports betting solutions and skill-based iGaming products in the state for the first time, having debuted its video game gambling machines (VGMs) in New Jersey casinos in 2016.

“We are thrilled to receive approval from New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement, and we are looking forward to bringing our exclusive range of products and experiences to such a robust and innovating gaming market,” said GameCo co-founder and CEO Blaine Graboyes.

“GameCo pioneered the video game gambling category in New Jersey and we plan to do the same with esports betting and skill-based iGaming, satisfying a massive demand from Gen X and Millennial players.”

GameCo added that it will soon be launching its first games for the iGaming sector, powered by its GamersEdge technology, as well as a new esports solution for land-based casinos, Multiplayer Arena, which allows players to compete head-to-head or in tournaments, directly on the casino floor. The first of these games will include All-Star Hoops and SoulCalibur II: Casino Edition.