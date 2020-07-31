GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Live 5, 1X2 Network and more

This week’s platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence includes Pariplay, Live5, Red Rake Gaming, 1X2 Network, Highlight Games, Salsa Technology, OneTouch and Lightning Box.

Pariplay / Grand Casino Baden

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has entered the Swiss iGaming market through a new partnership with Grand Casino Baden’s Jackpots.ch brand.

The integration has seen nearly 40 of Pariplay’s Swiss-certified slot titles, including Dragons of the North, Wolf Riches and Mystic Manor, go live on Jackpots.ch.

“We are thrilled to be one of the first online casino operators in Switzerland to offer Pariplay’s world-class casino games,” said Grand Casino Baden chief operating officer for iGaming Marcel Tobler. “We see their engaging content as an excellent addition to our existing portfolio at Jackpots.ch and believe they will be very well received by our players.

“We look forward to continuing to add Pariplay titles for our customers to return to, again and again, as our content partnership evolves.”

Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey said: “We are very pleased to already be moving into a new market so soon after obtaining our ISO certification, and to be working with a local industry pioneer like Grand Casino Baden and its Jackpots.ch online brand.

“The newly regulated Swiss online casino space has already proven to be a great success, so we see this as just a first step in a market with a significant future.”

Live 5 / Loto-Quebec

Live 5 has signed a deal to launch its games in Canada for the first time with provincial lottery operator Loto-Quebec through an integration with Scientific Games’ OpenGaming platform.

“We have ambitious global expansion plans as we move into the second half of the year and are delighted to have entered the Canadian market with Loto-Québec,” said Live 5 CEO Lloyd Butler. “Canada is an exciting and thriving market and we look forward to seeing Loto-Québec customers play their first spins on Billy Gone Wild.

“This is just the start of our plans for Canada and we look forward to launching with more operators over the coming months. We will also deliver more titles to Loto-Québec.”

SG Digital senior vice president Dylan Slaney commented: “It’s fantastic to see OpenGaming play such an important role in enhancing Loto-Quebec’s online casino offering with the launch of Live 5’s content.

“Our Open Gaming System (OGS) continues to provide lotteries such as Loto-Québec with access to a platform rich in quality games, including Billy Gone Wild. We’re delighted to have facilitated Live 5’s entry into Canada and look forward to expanding its reach further through OpenGaming.”

Red Rake Gaming / Baumbet

Red Rake has agreed a new content distribution deal with Romanian operator Baumbet which includes top-performing titles such as Super12Stars, Million 7, The Asp of Cleopatra, Ryan O'Bryan and Mysteries of Egypt.

“We are delighted to partner with Baumbet and look forward to a great partnership ahead,” said Red Rake Malta managing director Nick Barr. “The partnership will support Red Rake’s continued strategy on increasing market share through regulated markets.

“We are confident our innovative and top performing content will add value to Baumbet’s existing casino offering and compliment their strong brand offering in Romania.”

Baumbet chief commercial officer Daniel Cordos said: “Red Rake Gaming is one of the most exciting game providers on the market and well known in Romania, and this agreement further extends our fantastic portfolio’s impressive reach in Romania.

“Partnering with Red Rake will enable us to enhance our business strategy. We know that our network of partners is very excited about the opportunities. We have no doubt that Red Rake’s exciting game catalogue will continue to perform well in Baumbet.ro mature markets where quality and entertainment value is paramount."

1X2 Network / Meridianbet

1X2 Network has signed a deal to provide its portfolio of casino games to operator Meridianbet.com, including titles from its 1X2gaming and Iron Dog studios.

“We are delighted to welcome Meridian to the 1X2 Network family and to be providing its players with our top-quality content,” said 1X2 Network chief commercial officer Kevin Reid. “Our games provide thrills and excitement to players in markets all over the world, and we look forward to them entertaining Meridian’s discerning customers.”

Meridianbet head of online casino Milan Đurmez said: “As we look to develop and improve our casino offering, we need to add more content from quality partners and 1X2 Network certainly fits the bill.

“We are particularly excited for our players to try titles such as Pirates Kingdom Megaways and Battle Maidens for the first time and believe they will be a big hit with our customers.”

Highlight Games / iForium

Highlight Games has entered into an agreement to integrate its games with iForium’s Gameflex platform, including its flagship Soccerbet game, NBA Last 60 and IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

“I’m delighted to announce this partnership with iForium,” said Highlight Games co-CEO Nick Gardiner. “The opportunity to make our content available via iForium’s Gameflex platform is an exciting one, and we are confident that operators will be impressed by the player response to Highlight Games’ innovative product portfolio.”

iForium CEO Phil Parry commented: “Via the Gameflex platform, iForium is able to deliver the largest portfolio of casino and gaming content in the industry, and we can’t wait to add Highlight Games’ incredible video virtual sports to our bank of available products.

“These exclusive games are unlike anything else in the virtual sports space and we are confident they will be instantly popular with operators and players.”

Lightning Box / Ruby Seven Studios

Lightning Box has agreed a deal to supply its games to social casino operator Ruby Seven Studios, with the integration initially including the Chicken Fox and Silver Lioness 4x games.

“We are truly pleased to offer this talented team’s exciting games into all of our casino partner apps and websites,” said Ruby Seven Studios CEO Michael Carpenter.

Lightning Box CEO and co-founder Peter Causley added: “I’m confident the two games that are due to go live with them later this year, Chicken Fox and Silver Lioness 4x, will prove equally as popular as the other games we have launched in North America and continue to expand our operations there.”

OneTouch / Slotegrator

OneTouch has agreed a deal to integrate its games with Slotegrator's content aggregation platform, including titles such as Dragon Tiger, Wild Sorcery and Neon 2077.

“Slotegrator’s partnership network includes an impressive range of high-profile operators in regulated markets across the globe, so we are delighted to have the platform provider on board," said OneTouch head of marketing Ollie Castleman.

“This agreement allows our immersive gaming suite, which has been lauded for its mobile-oriented designs and sharp interactivity, to continue attracting a wide variety of different players.”

Slotegrator partner relationship manager Maria Areshchenko added: “Slotegrator is thrilled to welcome OneTouch into our network. Through our cooperation, we're looking forward to extending the reach of OneTouch's games - and entertaining a growing army of fans around the globe.”

Salsa Technology / Betomall

Salsa Technology has agreed a deal to integrate its bingo games with Cyprus-based Betomall, including titles such as Halloween Groove Bingo, Pachinko 3D and Jogo dos Bichos Praia.

“We’re very pleased to be able to report our latest partner to join Salsa Technology,” said Salsa Technology CEO Peter Nolte. “Adding our Video Bingos onto the Betomall platform is a big moment for us and we’re sure they will prove a major asset for growth.”

Betomall chief financial officer and chief operating officer Fotos Christofi said: “This partnership will enrich the product range of our betting platform with Salsa Video Bingos portfolio giving the end user countless options for betting. We have no doubt that this partnership will be warmly welcomed by our customers.”

Salsa Technology / Atomo Gaming

Salsa Technology has also partnered with Atomo Gaming, a joint venture between ESA Gaming and Italtronic.

“We are thrilled to partner with Atomo Gaming and to be able to offer ESA Gaming’s exciting portfolio of games to our platform partners,” said Nolte. “Cross-selling is becoming increasingly more important and with ESA’s product, operators can easily offer fun and easy to understand casino side games to bettors within their betting experience. Our proprietary games exchange will be of great benefit to both parties.”

ESA Gaming CEO Zorica Smallwood said: “Partnering with Salsa Technology will enable us to reach a wide new audience and is an important step for us as we focus on expanding in the Latin American region and beyond.

“We have seen a lot of interest in our innovative products and we’re excited to launch our games with Salsa Technology’s platform partners and its players.”