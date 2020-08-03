This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Delay to casino reopenings in England puts jobs at risk

3rd August 2020 9:54 am GMT
NetEnt

The UK Government’s last-minute decision to delay the reopening of casinos will cost the industry millions of pounds and put thousands of jobs at risk, the Betting and Gaming Council has warned.

Casinos in England had been approved to reopen on 1 August after making significant investments to ensure that they could do so safely, with the industry incurring costs of around £6m to equip venues and to take staff off furlough and provide training.

However, the government made a surprise u-turn on Friday and ordered casinos in England to remain closed in a move described as “highly illogical, inconsistent and deeply damaging to those businesses and the thousands of staff they employ,” by the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC).

“The Government are swinging a wrecking ball right through the middle of our industry and large scale job losses, which ought to be unnecessary and avoidable, now look inevitable unless ministers act fast,” warned BGC chief executive Michael Dugher.

“Casinos are a small but fundamental part of our leisure, hospitality, entertainment and tourism industry. They employ over 14,000 people across the UK and indirectly support another 4,000 jobs in the supply sector, and last year casinos paid over £5.7 million in tax per week.”

The BGC estimates that each week of closure costs casinos £5m, with that cost doubling for the UK Treasury after inclusion of furlough costs and lost tax receipts.

The COVID-related casino closures have already had a devastating impact on operators, with the likes of Genting Casinos and Rank Group warning of possible job losses.

“The ongoing cost of remaining in a holding pattern to reopen is clearly not sustainable, with more jobs and livelihoods being put at risk with every last minute change and delay to reopening,” Dugher added.

“The Job Retention Scheme has helped but our members will now be forced to pay National Insurance and pension contributions on top of salaries in August while they remain closed. As furlough payments are phased out, there will be no flexibility for casinos to adapt to the new working and leisure environment and I now fear that many thousands of jobs could be lost.”

Related Tags
Betting and Gaming Council Casino COVID-19 United Kingdom
Related Videos
Related Articles

Iowa sportsbook wagers climb to $12.7m in June

UK Gambling Commission opens consultation on changes to online slots

Diversity matters

Rank welcomes reopening of venues as it begins new fiscal year

UK Lords report calls for overhaul of gambling regulations

UK Committee calls for more funding and research into problem gambling

Has Germany finally cracked the gambling regulation conundrum?

BGC calls on UK government to allow casinos to reopen

DVTM calls for transitional online gambling regulations in Germany

Gambling Commission seeks views on industry rewards programmes

Leading operators to invest £100m to improve UK problem gambling services

Ladbrokes and Coral to reopen UK betting shops next week

Casinos in England ready to reopen under new hygiene and distancing rules

£10m national gambling education programme launched in the UK

BGC: “You might find our ambition for change is far greater than that of our harshest critics”

Evolution Gaming
Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games