Playtech agrees Enlabs poker and casino supply deal

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has entered into a partnership with Enlabs to launch its poker and casino products for the operator’s Optibet.lv and BestPoker.com brands.

The deal sees both Optibet.lv and BestPoker.com added to the Playtech iPoker network, marking Playtech’s entrance into the Latvian poker market.

The agreement also includes the supply of Playtech’s casino content, including branded titles such as Justice League and the Sporting Legends Suite.

“We’re delighted to expand our poker and casino offering with Playtech and bring its industry leading content to our customers,” said Enlabs head of poker Maksims Gorbacs. “Playtech’s scale and innovation are powerful tools when looking to deliver the best player experience in growing and established markets alike. We look forward to developing this partnership further as we continue to grow our content offering.”

Playtech head of poker Marat Koss said: “We’re truly excited to partner with Enlabs and welcome Optibet and BestPoker to the iPoker network. The poker market is facing undeniable challenges, but at Playtech, we’re continuing to invest in expanding and evolving our software and network to address the future head-on.

“Our active development of new products and expansion into new markets demonstrates Playtech’s commitment to the Poker vertical. We are joining forces with a very professional and experienced Poker team led by Maksims Gorbacs and I have no doubt that this partnership will be fruitful and productive.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading up 1.13 per cent at 314.60 pence per share in London earlier Tuesday, while shares in Enlabs AB (STO:NLAB) were trading up 0.56 per cent at SEK27.05 in Stockholm.