Gaming Intelligence
Relax Gaming launches latest slot La Fiesta

5th August 2020 10:35 am GMT
NetEnt

Malta-based casino games developer Relax Gaming has announced the release of its latest slot game, La Fiesta.

The 5x4 slot is the supplier’s most feature-rich game to date, combining four unique Free Spins festivals, bonus round buy-ins and randomly activated mechanics.

Triggered when three scatter symbols land on the reels, each of the Rose, Tomato, Bull and Stallion Free Spins rounds present players with the opportunity to claim engagement-enhancing prizes ranging from minigames and mega stacks to free spins and multipliers.

Players can also play the Tour Bus ‘Gamble’ option for a 50/50 chance to upgrade or downgrade the Free Spins round activated, while random features such as Las Falleras, La Tomatina, Pamplona and San Joan further ramp up the gameplay with added wilds and multiplier action.

“La Fiesta is a fun and feature-packed addition to our portfolio that doesn’t hold back on excitement and colour, bringing the revelry of a Spanish festival to the reels through stunning graphics and entertaining gameplay,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“The mechanics have been expertly crafted to appeal to both casual players and slot enthusiasts, with buy-in features that allow more experienced audiences to tailor the volatility to their preferred style.”

Casino Malta Relax Gaming Slots
