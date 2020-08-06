Oryx Gaming expands platform with Gaming Realm’s Slingo portfolio

London-listed games developer Gaming Realms has entered into a three-year licensing and distribution agreement with Bragg Gaming Group’s Oryx Gaming.

The deal gives Oryx Hub platform customers access to Gaming Realms’ entire Slingo Originals portfolio, including Slingo Rainbow Riches, Slingo Centurion and Monopoly Slingo.

As part of the agreement, Oryx will also be able to license the Slingo content to over 100 operators worldwide through its existing partnerships.

“We are very proud to be working with such an esteemed partner platform in our growing online gaming sector,” said Gaming Realms executive chairman Michael Buckley. “As a result of this exciting new deal we will be able to offer the Slingo Originals portfolio to new audiences enabling us to grow and welcome a new generation of Slingo fans.”

Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij said: “Oryx has a localised approach to games and a fantastic reputation for delivery of top-quality games. We are pleased to add the Slingo portfolio to our platform and further enhance our offering with their market leading products.

“The Slingo games library offers a unique blend of bingo and slots which brings an exciting and fresh experience to our operator partners and their players.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were trading up 11.18 per cent at 17.90 pence per share in London Thursday morning, while shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (CVE:BRAG) closed unchanged at CAD$0.42 per share in Toronto Wednesday.